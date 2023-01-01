Menu
2018 Acura ILX

2,179 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Acura ILX

2018 Acura ILX

Premium w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Moonroof

2018 Acura ILX

Premium w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

2,179KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9766516
  • Stock #: 17538
  • VIN: 19UDE2F74JA800591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17538
  • Mileage 2,179 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning

Additional Features

Lane Keeping Assist System
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION
Road Departure Mitigation
Power Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver Memory
Mutli Angle Rearview Cam
Keyless Entry w/Push Button

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

