Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #AM41 as of 11/08/2023. Has an active recall with code #AM40 as of 11/08/2023. Was involved in an accident on 09/26/2019 with an estimated $2208.39 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2018 Acura MDX

50,500 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Acura MDX

SH-AWD NAV PKG w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav

2018 Acura MDX

SH-AWD NAV PKG w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

50,500KM
Used
VIN 5J8YD4H47JL800334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter

Exterior

Heated Windshield
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tri-zone automatic climate control

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
AUX Port
Blind spot information system
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Cross Traffic Monitor System
HEATED POWER SIDE MIRRORS
Keyless Access
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Jewel Eye LED Headlights
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
10 Way Power Drivers Seat
50/50 Split 3rd Row Seats
8 Way Power Passengers Seat
Forward Collision Mitigation Braking System
Smart Slide 2nd Row Seats

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Acura MDX