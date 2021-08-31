Menu
2018 Audi A3

69,554 KM

Details Description Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Audi A3

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Quattro S-Line, Progressiv, NAV

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Quattro S-Line, Progressiv, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

69,554KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7809336
  Stock #: PC7547
  VIN: WAUY8LFFXJ1001190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7547
  • Mileage 69,554 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 AUDI A3 CONVERTIBLE | 2.0L QUATTRO S-Line PROGRESSIV | PROGRESSIV PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | PARKING SENSORS | AUTOMATIC | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2018 Audi A3 Convertible is the perfect four seater luxury convertible sedan. Its small size allows for nimble fun driving around the city while still being able to comfortably fit passengers. With its beautiful convertible top and brilliant Glacier White exterior you can cruise around and enjoy the sun on a weekend drive while turning heads. You will love the Progressiv package's sporty yet comfortable features like the 12-way adjustable seats, large infotainment system with navigation, Audi Sports mode, heated seats and soft comfortable leather seats for both long and short drives.







The 2.0L turbocharged inline 4 engine delivers a responsive 220 horsepower to its beautifully machined 19" alloy wheels for an exciting drive. Buy in comfort knowing this is a local Ontario vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Power Passenger Seat
Power
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.44
Rear fog lights
Rear
Soft Top
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
Rollover Protection System
low oil pressure
low washer fluid
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Convertible roof wind blocker
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Remote CD changer location: glove compartment
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Watts: 140
Front brake diameter: 12.3
Alternator: 140 amps
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Window trim: aluminum
Cross traffic alert: rear
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Rear brake diameter: 10.7
Steering ratio: 15.3
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
speed sensitive
Google search
with read function
head protection chambers
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

