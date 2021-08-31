2018 Audi A3

$39,800 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 5 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: WAUY8LFFXJ1001190

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 69,554 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Power Options Power Passenger Seat Power Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Axle ratio: 3.44 Exterior Rear fog lights Additional Features Rear Soft Top 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power 10 Trunk release Rollover Protection System low oil pressure low washer fluid digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets Convertible roof wind blocker Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Remote CD changer location: glove compartment Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat One-touch windows: 2 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Interior accents: aluminum Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Watts: 140 Front brake diameter: 12.3 Alternator: 140 amps Wheel spokes: 10 Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Spare tire kit: inflator kit Window trim: aluminum Cross traffic alert: rear Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Phone: voice operated variable intermittent Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Rear brake diameter: 10.7 Steering ratio: 15.3 Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Infotainment screen size: 7 in. chrome surround Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated speed sensitive Google search with read function head protection chambers Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent

