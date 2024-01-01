Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Audi A4 Sedan include:

Power Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Efficiency Assist
Navigation
Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Garage Door Opener

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Manitoba

Stock # 36020

2018 Audi A4

93,475 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A4

Sedan Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Tri Zone A/C

2018 Audi A4

Sedan Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Tri Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,475KM
VIN WAUBNAF45JN007604

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,475 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Audi A4 Sedan include:

Power Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Efficiency Assist
Navigation
Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Garage Door Opener

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Manitoba

Stock # 36020

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay

Rain Sensor

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters

POWER MOONROOF

Electronic Parking Brake

Parking Aid
Aux input
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Audi Pre Sense
Drive Mode Select
Speed warning
Efficiency assist
Tri Zone A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Audi A4