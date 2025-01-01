Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Paddle Shifters and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Audi A4 include:<br> <br>Power Sunroof<br>Bluetooth<br>Paddle Shifters<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Garage Door Opener<br>Tri Zone A/C<br>Drive Mode Select<br>USB Port<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 44406

2018 Audi A4

100,400 KM

Details Description Features

$22,290

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi A4

Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
12165855

2018 Audi A4

Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,290

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,400KM
VIN WAUBNAF45JA142931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Paddle Shifters and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Audi A4 include:

Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Paddle Shifters
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Garage Door Opener
Tri Zone A/C
Drive Mode Select
USB Port

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44406

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Convenience

Rain Sensor

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Seating

Memory Driver's Seat

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Parking Aid
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Audi Pre Sense
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
Efficiency assist
Tri Zone A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Reverse Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Reverse Cam, A/C 26,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 73,000 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Appel CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Appel CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 45,000 KM $35,390 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,290

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A4