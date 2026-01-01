$18,690+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi A4
2.0T Komfort
2018 Audi A4
2.0T Komfort
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,690
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,000KM
VIN WAUANAF47JA006487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rain Sensing Wipers
Hill Assistance
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 85073
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Forward Collision Mitigation
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$18,690
+ taxes & licensing>
2018 Audi A4