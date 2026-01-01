Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rain Sensing Wipers
Hill Assistance
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 85073

2018 Audi A4

122,000 KM

$18,690

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort

13478689

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,690

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,000KM
VIN WAUANAF47JA006487

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rain Sensing Wipers
Hill Assistance
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 85073

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Passenger Seat

Brake Assist
Forward Collision Mitigation

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Driver Seat

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

12V outlet
USB Input
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity

$18,690

+ taxes & licensing>

2018 Audi A4