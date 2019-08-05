Menu
2018 Audi Q3

64,245 KM

Details Description Features

$29,490

+ tax & licensing
$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Progressiv w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

64,245KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056411
  • Stock #: 19100
  • VIN: WA1JCCFS3JR030168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 05/08/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $2898 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 02/24/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $5858 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats
Front Power Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Navigation
Park Assist
USB Ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

