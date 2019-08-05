2018 Audi Q3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 2 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10056411

10056411 Stock #: 19100

19100 VIN: WA1JCCFS3JR030168

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 64,245 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Seating Leather Seats Front Power Seats Exterior Power Sunroof Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Comfort Dual Zone A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation Park Assist USB Ports

