2018 Audi Q3
Progressiv, S-Line, Navi, Pano, BackUpCam, Sensors, NoAccidents, B.Spot
Location
BELL AUTO INC.
1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
- Listing ID: 10072308
- Stock #: 12294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12294
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED, PERFECT CONDITION, NO ACCIDENT, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK-UP CAMERA, PANO ROOF, ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST, BLIND-SPOT, POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, AIR CONDITIONING, TRIP COMPUTER, TRACTION CONTROL, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), CD PLAYER, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, PASSENGER AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, GLOVE BOX, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, CENTER ARM REST, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, SATELLITE RADIO, POWER STEERING, AIR BAG, DRIVER FOOT REST, TRIP ODOMETER, POWER LIFT GATES, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), DUAL SHIFT MODE, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, DIGITAL CLOCK, BUCKET SEAT, 5-PASSENGER, FULL CARPET FLOOR, STEEL WHEEL, SIDE-FRONT AIR CONDITIONING, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, TINTED WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE. This 2018 Audi Q3, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $599, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2018 #Audi #AudiQ3 # Q3Progressiv #Audi Q3Progressiv #2018Audi #2018 Q3 #2018Q3Progressiv #2018AudiQ3Progressiv #2018Audi Q3 #ONTARIO #TORONTO #USEDAUDICARS #2018ProgressivCARS Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!
Vehicle Features
