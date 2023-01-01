2018 Audi Q3

$31,450 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10134081

10134081 Stock #: 12315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12315

Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks air bag Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Digital clock Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior 5-Passenger Bucket Seat Powertrain Sport Mode Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rear defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Keyless GO Parking Sensors Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest PUSH START No accident Voice Command Driver Side Airbag Passenger Airbag On/Off VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS AIRBAG FRONT LEFT Active Parking Assist Full Carpet floor Sensor PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) Active Blind-Spot Assist Side-Front Air conditioning Side-Front Air Bags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.