$21,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q3
Komfort AWD w/ Heated Front, Cruise Control, Panoramic Sunroof
2018 Audi Q3
Komfort AWD w/ Heated Front, Cruise Control, Panoramic Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,400KM
VIN WA1ECCFSXJR009156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 81,400 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Leather Seats, Cruise Control, Power Liftgate and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Audi Q3 include:
Leather Seats
Cruise Control
Power Liftgate
12V Port
Hill Assist
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 31442
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Hill Assist
Additional Features
USB port
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
12V Port
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2018 Audi Q3