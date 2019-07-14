Menu
2018 Audi Q5

90,163 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

Technik S-Line w/ Pano Sunroof, 360 Cam, Heated Steering Wheel

2018 Audi Q5

Technik S-Line w/ Pano Sunroof, 360 Cam, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,163KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10093791
  • Stock #: 19360
  • VIN: WA1FNAFY7J2244503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/14/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $5524 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Ambient Lighting

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Blind spot sensor

Additional Features

Navigation
Paddle Shifters
Power Front Seats
USB & AUX Input
Heated Power Folding Mirrors
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Bang & Olufsen Audio
Front Seat Cup Holder Temperature Control (Warm/Cold)
Front & Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

