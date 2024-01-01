Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2018 AUDI Q5 2.0 TFSI QUATTRO - S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE - TECHNIK PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - HEAD UP DISPLAY - DIGITAL DASH - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - AUDI PRE SENSE - DISTANCE WARNING - PREDICTIVE EFFICIENCY ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - BANG & OLUFSEN SURROUND SOUND AUDIO - AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - HEATED AND COOLED CUP HOLDERS - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - AUDI DRIVE SELECT -DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/OFFROAD/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - SPORT LEATHER POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - 20 SPORT WHEELS - S-LINE SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $26,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns</p>

2018 Audi Q5

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi Q5

S LINE-TECHNIK-NAVI-360CAM-DRIVER ASSIST-HUD-B&O

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

S LINE-TECHNIK-NAVI-360CAM-DRIVER ASSIST-HUD-B&O

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1717801036
  2. 1717800444
  3. 1717801037
  4. 1717801036
  5. 1717801036
  6. 1717801036
  7. 1717801037
  8. 1717801037
  9. 1717801037
  10. 1717801037
  11. 1717801383
  12. 1717801383
  13. 1717801382
  14. 1717801382
  15. 1717801382
  16. 1717801382
  17. 1717801037
  18. 1717801037
  19. 1717801382
  20. 1717801382
  21. 1717801384
  22. 1717801384
  23. 1717801384
  24. 1717801384
  25. 1717801384
  26. 1717801382
  27. 1717801382
  28. 1717801382
  29. 1717801383
  30. 1717801383
  31. 1717801383
  32. 1717801383
  33. 1717801383
  34. 1717801383
  35. 1717801383
  36. 1717801383
  37. 1717801383
  38. 1717801382
  39. 1717801382
  40. 1717801382
  41. 1717801382
  42. 1717801382
  43. 1717801383
  44. 1717801383
  45. 1717801383
  46. 1717801383
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1FNAFYXJ2003339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 AUDI Q5 2.0 TFSI QUATTRO - S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE - TECHNIK PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - HEAD UP DISPLAY - DIGITAL DASH - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - AUDI PRE SENSE - DISTANCE WARNING - PREDICTIVE EFFICIENCY ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - BANG & OLUFSEN SURROUND SOUND AUDIO - AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - HEATED AND COOLED CUP HOLDERS - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - AUDI DRIVE SELECT -DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/OFFROAD/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - SPORT LEATHER POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - 20" SPORT WHEELS - S-LINE SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $26,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

Used 2014 Audi S4 TECHNIK-NAVI-CAMERA-B&O-19
2014 Audi S4 TECHNIK-NAVI-CAMERA-B&O-19" WHEELS 109,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-DESIGNO-NAVI-360 CAMERAS for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-DESIGNO-NAVI-360 CAMERAS 125,000 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 300-4MATIC-NAVI-360 CAMERA-PANO ROOF-1 OWNER for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 300-4MATIC-NAVI-360 CAMERA-PANO ROOF-1 OWNER 54,000 KM $29,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5