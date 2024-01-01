$24,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Audi Q5
Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
2018 Audi Q5
Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WA1BNAFYXJ2017482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof, Garage Door Opener, Push Button Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Audi Q5 include:
Panoramic Sunroof
Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Rain Sensor
Bluetooth
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Navigation
Drive Mode Select
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35709
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof, Garage Door Opener, Push Button Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Audi Q5 include:
Panoramic Sunroof
Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Rain Sensor
Bluetooth
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Navigation
Drive Mode Select
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35709
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Audi side assist
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat
Convenience
Rain Sensor
Power Heated Mirrors
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Parking Aid
Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Around View Monitor
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Audi Pre Sense
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
Tri-Zone A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2021 Toyota Highlander Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 21,000 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry XSE w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 90,364 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Audi Q5