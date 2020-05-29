Menu
Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  • 46,339KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5051256
  • Stock #: PC5507
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY0J2008869
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2018 AUDI Q5 | PROGRESSIVE | QUATTRO AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED LEATHER | PUSH BUTTON START | BLUETOOTH | POWER TAILGATE | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine producing 252HP, and Quattro All Wheel Drive, the Audi Q5 has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. Redesigned for 2018, this Audi Q5 has a White on Black colour combination, modern and sleek. The Q5 packs in loads of new features. Progressive Trim provides Heated Seats are great for Canadian winters, as well as Climate Control, Power operated seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Dimming Mirrors, Homelink, Bluetooth Connectivity, Power Tilgate, Xenon Lights, Rain Sensor, USB, Satellite Radio, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel. To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front side curtain airbags, ABS brake







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

