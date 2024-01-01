Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Panoramic Sunroof, Garage Door Opener and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Audi Q7 include:<br> <br>Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Garage Door Opener<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Push Button Start<br>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Around View Monitor<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35720

2018 Audi Q7

61,325 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,325KM
VIN WA1LAAF73JD033292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,325 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Panoramic Sunroof, Garage Door Opener and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Audi Q7 include:

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Panoramic Sunroof
Garage Door Opener
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Push Button Start
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Around View Monitor

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35720

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Audi side assist

Seating

Leather Seats
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat

Convenience

Rain Sensor
Power Heated Mirrors

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Parking Aid
Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Around View Monitor
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Audi Pre Sense
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Full Digital Cluster Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav 61,325 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 w/ A/C, Cruise Control, Aux Input for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 w/ A/C, Cruise Control, Aux Input 56,628 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav 38,000 KM $43,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q7