2018 Audi Q7

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Bluetooth Music<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Front View Camera<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Collision Mitigation<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>360 Camera<br>Ambient Lighting<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 85070

2018 Audi Q7

115,000 KM

$22,090

+ taxes & licensing
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN WA1MHAF7XJD020202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 85070

