2018 Audi Q7

88,222 KM

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Audi Q7

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Quattro Premium,AWD,NAV,PANO,HEATED SEATS

2018 Audi Q7

3.0T Quattro Premium,AWD,NAV,PANO,HEATED SEATS

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

88,222KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9455668
  Stock #: PC8935
  VIN: WA1AAAF75JD049663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8935
  • Mileage 88,222 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIUM | 3.0L TFSI | QUATTRO AWD | NAVIGATION | 7 AUDI MMI CENTER INFOTAINMENT DISPLAY | AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA | LED TAILLIGHTS | REAR FOG LIGHTS | 20" WHEEL PACKADGE | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | PARK ASSIST | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | AMBIENT LED LIGHTING | THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | 10-SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM |CLEAN CARFAX







Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful and efficient engine, the Audi Q7 has carved its place on the road as the full-size SUV that truly has it all.







The Q7 is powered by a potent 3.0-litre TFSI Supercharged 6-cylinder engine producing 333-horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, along with Quattro All-Wheel Drive and an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. This Audi Q7 features Glacier White Metallic exterior with 20" wheels. The interior features Brown Leather and Aluminum trim throughout.







Enjoy on-road guidance from Audi MMI Navigation System, Front/Rear Parking Sensors. Your passengers will absolutely love the huge Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats. You'll also enjoy other convenient features like 3-Zone Climate Control, Fully Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, LED Headlights, Push start Ignition, Ambient Interior LED Lighting, Power Tailgate, Satellite Radio, Leather Steering Wheel, Power/Memory Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, Xenon Lights, Power Tailgate, and much more. To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front-side curtain airbags, and ABS brakes.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Run flat tires
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.20
Rear
Split
3
Wood
Third Row
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
Woodgrain
8
low oil pressure
low washer fluid
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
12
one-touch open/close
Intermittent
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Front wipers: rain sensing
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Watts: 180
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Wheel spokes: 10
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear seat folding: flat
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Window trim: aluminum
Front brake diameter: 14.8
Alternator: 180 amps
Bumper detail: rear protector
Rear seat: sliding
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Phone: voice operated
Rear seat type: 35-30-35 split bench
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: flat
variable intermittent
Steering ratio: 15.8
Integrated
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Window defogger: rear
Battery rating: 420 CCA
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Infotainment screen size: 8.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
with washer
self-leveling
12V rear
auto-locking
cooled compartment
independently controlled
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: aluminum
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Remote CD: single disc
Remote CD location: glove compartment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

