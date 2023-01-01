2018 Audi Q7

$41,800 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 2 2 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9455668

9455668 Stock #: PC8935

PC8935 VIN: WA1AAAF75JD049663

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic

Interior Colour Nougat Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8935

Mileage 88,222 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Rear fog lights Run flat tires Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.20 Additional Features Rear Split 3 Wood Third Row 2 LEATHER Trunk release Woodgrain 8 low oil pressure low washer fluid digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets 12 one-touch open/close Intermittent integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Vehicle immobilizer Trailer Wiring range power folding Multi-function display Illuminated Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Third row headrests: adjustable Front wipers: rain sensing Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Front struts Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Subwoofer: 1 Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Watts: 180 Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Digital Sound Processing Wheel spokes: 10 Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Power windows: safety reverse Rear seat folding: flat Easy entry: manual rear seat Rear air conditioning zones: single Armrests: rear center with cupholders Window trim: aluminum Front brake diameter: 14.8 Alternator: 180 amps Bumper detail: rear protector Rear seat: sliding Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Phone: voice operated Rear seat type: 35-30-35 split bench Third row seatbelts: 3-point Third row seat folding: flat variable intermittent Steering ratio: 15.8 Integrated Exhaust tip color: metallic Window defogger: rear Battery rating: 420 CCA LAMP FAILURE Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Infotainment screen size: 8.3 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining mast rear folding maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated with washer self-leveling 12V rear auto-locking cooled compartment independently controlled Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: aluminum Off-road driving assist: hill descent Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated Remote CD: single disc Remote CD location: glove compartment

