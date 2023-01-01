$41,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q7
3.0T Quattro Premium,AWD,NAV,PANO,HEATED SEATS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$41,800
- Listing ID: 9455668
- Stock #: PC8935
- VIN: WA1AAAF75JD049663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
- Interior Colour Nougat Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,222 KM
Vehicle Description
PREMIUM | 3.0L TFSI | QUATTRO AWD | NAVIGATION | 7 AUDI MMI CENTER INFOTAINMENT DISPLAY | AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA | LED TAILLIGHTS | REAR FOG LIGHTS | 20" WHEEL PACKADGE | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | PARK ASSIST | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | AMBIENT LED LIGHTING | THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | 10-SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM |CLEAN CARFAX
Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful and efficient engine, the Audi Q7 has carved its place on the road as the full-size SUV that truly has it all.
The Q7 is powered by a potent 3.0-litre TFSI Supercharged 6-cylinder engine producing 333-horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, along with Quattro All-Wheel Drive and an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. This Audi Q7 features Glacier White Metallic exterior with 20" wheels. The interior features Brown Leather and Aluminum trim throughout.
Enjoy on-road guidance from Audi MMI Navigation System, Front/Rear Parking Sensors. Your passengers will absolutely love the huge Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats. You'll also enjoy other convenient features like 3-Zone Climate Control, Fully Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, LED Headlights, Push start Ignition, Ambient Interior LED Lighting, Power Tailgate, Satellite Radio, Leather Steering Wheel, Power/Memory Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, Xenon Lights, Power Tailgate, and much more. To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front-side curtain airbags, and ABS brakes.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
