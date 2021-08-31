2018 Audi RS 3

$61,800 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 2 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7707115

7707115 Stock #: PC7453

PC7453 VIN: WUABWGFFXJ1905212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black w/ Crescendo Red Stitching

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7453

Mileage 67,266 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 8 low oil pressure low washer fluid Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level Leatherette PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close Active suspension Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Remote CD changer location: glove compartment Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Axle ratio: 3.45 Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Subwoofer: 1 Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Front shock type: monotube Rear shock type: monotube Suspension control: magnetic Emergency braking preparation Front brake diameter: 14.6 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Driver seat manual adjustments: height Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Watts: 180 Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Alternator: 140 amps Power windows: safety reverse Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 Spare tire kit: inflator kit Headlights: LED Window trim: aluminum Rear brake diameter: 12.2 Cross traffic alert: rear In-Dash CD: DVD audio Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Phone: voice operated variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: contrast stitching Mirror color: aluminum Steering Ratio: 14.6 Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Infotainment screen size: 7 in. chrome surround Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: rear iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated 12V front speed sensitive Google search with read function rear center with cupholders 12V rear auto-locking illuminated scuff plate Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.