2018 Audi RS 3

67,266 KM

Details Description Features

$61,800

+ tax & licensing
$61,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Audi RS 3

2018 Audi RS 3

2.5T Quattro, AWD, TURBOCHARGED, 400HP, NAV, CAM

2018 Audi RS 3

2.5T Quattro, AWD, TURBOCHARGED, 400HP, NAV, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$61,800

+ taxes & licensing

67,266KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7707115
  • Stock #: PC7453
  • VIN: WUABWGFFXJ1905212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Crescendo Red Stitching
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7453
  • Mileage 67,266 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 AUDI RS3 | QUATTRO | TURBOCHARGED | 394HP | AWD | DIGITAL DASHBOARD | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | ALCANTARA AND LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION DAMPERS | SELECTABLE DRIVE MODES | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2018 Audi RS 3 is a high-performance variant of the A3 and S3 sedans. It is available in a single trim level and is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine (400 hp, 354 lb-ft). A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels. This RS3 comes in a Black Exterior Color with Diamond Stitching Leather interior.







Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, heated and power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, adaptive suspension dampers, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, heated eight-way manual sport seats with power lumbar adjustment, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats. Electronic features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a rearview camera, and a 10-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radio and a USB port.







Safety features include electronic stability and traction control systems, four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes with brake assist, Audi pre sense collision warning and a rearview camera, along with eight airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Rear
3
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
low washer fluid
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
Leatherette
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
Active suspension
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Remote CD changer location: glove compartment
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Axle ratio: 3.45
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake diameter: 14.6
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Watts: 180
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Alternator: 140 amps
Power windows: safety reverse
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Headlights: LED
Window trim: aluminum
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Cross traffic alert: rear
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Mirror color: aluminum
Steering Ratio: 14.6
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: rear
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
Google search
with read function
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
auto-locking
illuminated scuff plate
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

