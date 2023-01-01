$64,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Audi RS 3
2.5T Quattro, AWD, 400HP, BANG & OLUFSEN, CAM, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9466065
- Stock #: PC8941
- VIN: WUABWGFF1J1906135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black w/ Crescendo Red Stitching
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8941
- Mileage 28,587 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 AUDI RS3 | QUATTRO | TURBOCHARGED | 400HP | AWD | AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT | NAVIGATION | H+R SPRINGS | BACKUP CAMERA | RS SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | PROGRESSIVE STEERING | AUDI MAGNETIC RIDE | ALCANTARA AND LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | SPORT SUSPENSION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEAT INSULATING GLASS | AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR | LUGGAGE COMPARTMENT TRIM | REAR SPOILER | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | HEADLINER IN ROCK GRAY FABRIC | HEATED MIRRORS | 4-WAY LUMBAR SUPPORT | MMI NAVIGATION PLUS | PARKING AID PLUS WITH SELECTIVE DISPLAY | AUDI ACTIVE LANE AND SIDE ASSIST | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | LIGHTING PACKAGE | AUDI EXCLUSIVE TITANIUM BLACK STYLING PACKAGE | EQUIPMENT PACKAGE | LEATHER PACKAGE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 Audi RS 3 is a high-performance variant of the A3 and S3 sedans. It is available in a single trim level and is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine (400 hp, 354 lb-ft). A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels. This RS3 comes in a Nardo Gray Exterior Color with a Black Leather interior.
This RS3 includes 19-inch '5-arm-blade' design Audi Sport alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, heated and power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, adaptive suspension dampers, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, heated eight-way manual sport seats with power lumbar adjustment, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats. Electronic features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a rearview camera, and a 10-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radio and a USB port.
Safety features include electronic stability and traction control systems, four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes with brake assist, Audi pre sense collision warning and a rearview camera, along with eight airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.