2018 Audi RS 5

2018 AUDI RS5 | QUATTRO AWD | 2.9T 444HP | COUPE | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | CARBON EXTERIOR | CARBON INTERIOR | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HEATED SEATS | CARBON INTAKE | ALCANTARA | PADDLE SHIFTER | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | VIRTUAL COCKPIT | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Commanding on all fronts. The Audi RS5 Coupe grabs attention with an aggressive yet elegant presence, then captivates with 444 HP coming from its 2.9L Turbocharged V6 and 8 Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, with an interior that complements its bold exterior. The cockpit is tailored to deliver luxurious comfort for spirited driving. From the display modes of Audi virtual cockpit to the expansive reach of connectivity offered through Audi connect and the myAudi portal, we designed these features to help you stay current.
Performance is the RS5's specialty, keep the throttle to floor and 62 mph comes in 3.9 seconds. An eight-speed automatic sends the 444 hp to all four wheels and the RS Sport suspension remains standard. Moving to the side profile, Audi says the wheel arches are now 1.6 inches wider, you know, for more visual width. Making your way to the rear of the updated sports car shows off a redesigned rear diffusor with the typical dual exhaust outlets sitting proudly. Inside there's a familiar interior save for the infotainment system. Audi's latest MMI Touch system is onboard, housed in a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit. Here, the large display is ever-so-slightly tilted toward the driver, and if buyers opt for built-in navigation, they'll unlock a host of other information the screen can display; drive temperature, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, the quattro sport differential, the tire pressure and tire temperature are some of the factoids the RS5 will spit out for drivers.
