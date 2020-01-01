2018 Audi S5

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Apple CarPlay Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear Navigation HEAD-UP DISPLAY 2 LEATHER Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver low fuel low washer fluid Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets 12 one-touch open/close door pockets engine oil Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack Stainless Steel Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Remote CD changer location: glove compartment Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Front brake diameter: 13.8 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Storage: cooled compartment Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Real time traffic Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Steering ratio: 15.9 Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Digital Sound Processing Courtesy lights: console Wheel spokes: 10 Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Alternator: 150 amps Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear air conditioning zones: single Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Headlights: LED Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps Window trim: aluminum Axle ratio: 2.85 Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Total speakers: 18 Camera system: surround view Phone: voice operated variable intermittent Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Mirror color: aluminum Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Footwell lights: color-adjustable Battery rating: 420 CCA Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect Navigation app: INRIX Traffic Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Premium brand: Bang & Olufsen door Infotainment screen size: 8.3 in. Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining mast 12V front and rear maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass audio security system voice operated speed sensitive Google search with read function rear center with cupholders auto-locking independently controlled Smartphone integration: Android Auto Watts: 755

