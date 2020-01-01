Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi S5

98,533 KM

Details Description Features

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S5

2018 Audi S5

3.0T quattro Technik, AWD, LANE KEEP, NAV, HEATED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S5

3.0T quattro Technik, AWD, LANE KEEP, NAV, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

98,533KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6284268
  • Stock #: PC6409
  • VIN: WAUR4AF53JA006095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6409
  • Mileage 98,533 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 AUDI S5 SPORTBACK QUATTRO AWD | TECHNIK | V6 | 354 HP | TRIPTRONIC | DRIVER ASSITANCE PACKAGE | SUNROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR | KEYLESS NETRY | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | BLINDSPOT | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | DIGITAL DASHBOARD | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







New-generation 2018 Audi S5. Featuring 3.0L TFSI Turbocharged V6 producing ample 354HP and 369TQ to all four wheels through Quattro AWD system. Blasting you from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds. 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic Transmission. S Sport Suspension with adjustment, 6-piston Brake Calipers, 3-spoke flat bottom sport steering wheel. Beautiful sleek White exterior with Audi Sport exterior accents and 19" 5-spoke Sport Wheels. Interior in Magma Red Fine Nappa Leather.







Enjoy Audi MMI Navigation Plus with 8.3" MMI center display and 12.3" Virtual Cockpit Fully Digital Instrument Cluster. For tight situations there is a 360 Top View plus Front View/Backup Camera along with Audi Side Assist blindspot monitoring and Lane Departure Assistance. Standard features include Heated Twelve-way power front S sport-contoured seats, including four-way power lumbar adjustment. Three Zone Climate Control. Keyless Start push button with smart key. Keyless Entry. Audi Drive Select, Cruise Control Audi Pre-Sense, HD Radio, Bluetooth wireless technology, Apple Carplay, Android Auto compatibility, Garage Door Opener Homelink, Power Sunroof, Ambient Lighting, LED Lights, Power Tailgate. For safety this vehicle is equipped with adaptive front, side, curtain airbags, ABS brakes, Traction Control, Security, TPMS.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Apple CarPlay
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
low fuel
low washer fluid
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
12
one-touch open/close
door pockets
engine oil
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Stainless Steel
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Remote CD changer location: glove compartment
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Storage: cooled compartment
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Real time traffic
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Steering ratio: 15.9
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Digital Sound Processing
Courtesy lights: console
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Alternator: 150 amps
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
Window trim: aluminum
Axle ratio: 2.85
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Total speakers: 18
Camera system: surround view
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Mirror color: aluminum
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Battery rating: 420 CCA
Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect
Navigation app: INRIX Traffic
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Premium brand: Bang & Olufsen
door
Infotainment screen size: 8.3 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
mast
12V front and rear
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
audio security system
voice operated
speed sensitive
Google search
with read function
rear center with cupholders
auto-locking
independently controlled
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Watts: 755

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 20,788 KM
$47,800 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 18,765 KM
$70,800 + tax & lic
2017 BMW M4 444HP, C...
 31,001 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory