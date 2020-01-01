+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2018 AUDI S5 SPORTBACK QUATTRO AWD | TECHNIK | V6 | 354 HP | TRIPTRONIC | DRIVER ASSITANCE PACKAGE | SUNROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR | KEYLESS NETRY | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | BLINDSPOT | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | DIGITAL DASHBOARD | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
New-generation 2018 Audi S5. Featuring 3.0L TFSI Turbocharged V6 producing ample 354HP and 369TQ to all four wheels through Quattro AWD system. Blasting you from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds. 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic Transmission. S Sport Suspension with adjustment, 6-piston Brake Calipers, 3-spoke flat bottom sport steering wheel. Beautiful sleek White exterior with Audi Sport exterior accents and 19" 5-spoke Sport Wheels. Interior in Magma Red Fine Nappa Leather.
Enjoy Audi MMI Navigation Plus with 8.3" MMI center display and 12.3" Virtual Cockpit Fully Digital Instrument Cluster. For tight situations there is a 360 Top View plus Front View/Backup Camera along with Audi Side Assist blindspot monitoring and Lane Departure Assistance. Standard features include Heated Twelve-way power front S sport-contoured seats, including four-way power lumbar adjustment. Three Zone Climate Control. Keyless Start push button with smart key. Keyless Entry. Audi Drive Select, Cruise Control Audi Pre-Sense, HD Radio, Bluetooth wireless technology, Apple Carplay, Android Auto compatibility, Garage Door Opener Homelink, Power Sunroof, Ambient Lighting, LED Lights, Power Tailgate. For safety this vehicle is equipped with adaptive front, side, curtain airbags, ABS brakes, Traction Control, Security, TPMS.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
