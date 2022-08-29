Menu
2018 Audi S5

47,356 KM

Details Description

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

3.0T Quattro Progressiv, AWD, NAV, CAM, CARBON

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

47,356KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9222847
  • Stock #: PC8802
  • VIN: WAUP4AF53JA002135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8802
  • Mileage 47,356 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | PROGRESSIV| 3.0L TFSI V6 | QUATTRO AWD | 8-SPEED TIPTRONIC | S SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION | S SPORT STEERING WHEEL | S SPORT SEATS | RED AUDI BRAKE CALPIERS | CHROME GRILLE | MMI NAVIGATION PLUS | 8.3 TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | 10-SPEAKER AUDI SOUND SYSTEM | AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE | FINE NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY WITH DIAMOND STITCHING | PARKING AID PLUS | REARVIEW CAMERA | CARBON ATLAS INTERIOR TRIM | S MODEL QUAD-EXHAUST OUTLETS | ALUMINUM-OPTIC EXTERIOR SIDE MIRROR HOUSING | S MODEL SPECIFIC FRONT AND REAR STYLING | S MODEL SIDE GILLS







The 2018 Audi S5 spins up 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque via a twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine which is mated to Audis legendary Quattro drivetrain with full-time AWD and an 8-speed TipTronic automatic transmission. This S5 is also equipped with S Sport Tuned Suspension, S Sport Seats, S Sport Steering Wheel and Red Brake Calipers.







This Audi S5 features a Mythos Black Metallic exterior finish with 18 Audi wheels, Red Brake Calipers, S Sport Styling throughout the exterior and more. Inside, it features an upscale interior with Black Fine Nappa leather with Rock Gray Diamond Stitching throughout. Interior highlights include a S Sport Seats and Steering Wheel, a 10-speaker Audi Sound System, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, an 8.3 Touchscreen Display, Audi Smartphone Interface, Parking Aid Plus, Rearview Camera, Carbon Atlas interior trim and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

