2018 Audi S5
3.0T Quattro Progressiv, AWD, NAV, CAM, CARBON
- Listing ID: 9222847
- Stock #: PC8802
- VIN: WAUP4AF53JA002135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 47,356 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | PROGRESSIV| 3.0L TFSI V6 | QUATTRO AWD | 8-SPEED TIPTRONIC | S SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION | S SPORT STEERING WHEEL | S SPORT SEATS | RED AUDI BRAKE CALPIERS | CHROME GRILLE | MMI NAVIGATION PLUS | 8.3 TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | 10-SPEAKER AUDI SOUND SYSTEM | AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE | FINE NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY WITH DIAMOND STITCHING | PARKING AID PLUS | REARVIEW CAMERA | CARBON ATLAS INTERIOR TRIM | S MODEL QUAD-EXHAUST OUTLETS | ALUMINUM-OPTIC EXTERIOR SIDE MIRROR HOUSING | S MODEL SPECIFIC FRONT AND REAR STYLING | S MODEL SIDE GILLS
The 2018 Audi S5 spins up 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque via a twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine which is mated to Audis legendary Quattro drivetrain with full-time AWD and an 8-speed TipTronic automatic transmission. This S5 is also equipped with S Sport Tuned Suspension, S Sport Seats, S Sport Steering Wheel and Red Brake Calipers.
This Audi S5 features a Mythos Black Metallic exterior finish with 18 Audi wheels, Red Brake Calipers, S Sport Styling throughout the exterior and more. Inside, it features an upscale interior with Black Fine Nappa leather with Rock Gray Diamond Stitching throughout. Interior highlights include a S Sport Seats and Steering Wheel, a 10-speaker Audi Sound System, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, an 8.3 Touchscreen Display, Audi Smartphone Interface, Parking Aid Plus, Rearview Camera, Carbon Atlas interior trim and much more.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
