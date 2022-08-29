2018 Audi S5 Sportback

$41,450 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9235099

Stock #: 11927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11927

Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Fully loaded Parking Sensors Moon Roof Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control PUSH START No accident Voice Command Full Carpet floor Sensor

