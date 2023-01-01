Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi SQ5

78,127 KM

Details Description

$41,231

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,231

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Audi SQ5

2018 Audi SQ5

3.OT QUATTRO,AWD,354HP,CARBON INT,CAM,NAV,BANG&OLU

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi SQ5

3.OT QUATTRO,AWD,354HP,CARBON INT,CAM,NAV,BANG&OLU

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10623228
  2. 10623228
  3. 10623228
  4. 10623228
  5. 10623228
  6. 10623228
  7. 10623228
  8. 10623228
  9. 10623228
  10. 10623228
Contact Seller

$41,231

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
78,127KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10623228
  • Stock #: PC9878
  • VIN: WA1C4AFYXJ2129674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9878
  • Mileage 78,127 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 AUDI SQ5 TECHNIK | AWD | 3.0 LITER TFSI TWIN SCROLL TURBO V6 | 354HP | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR | S SPORT PACKAGE | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | AUDI PRESAFE SYSTEM | FINE NAPPA LEATHER PACKAGE(DIAMOND STITCHING) | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING | AUDI S STEERING WHEEL | 360 REAR VIEW CAMERA | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF |PADDLE SHIFTER |AUDI CONNECT CARE ASSISTANT | BANG & OLUFSON SURROUND SOUND | AMBIENT LED LIGHT PACKAGE | TWELVE WAY POWER SEATS | SIRIUS XM | 21" WHEEL PACKAGE | KEYLESS START | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Audi brings us an all-new redesigned Twin-Scroll Turbocharged 3.0 Liter V6 354 HP engine that offers

a unique balance of performance and German-inspired confidence to an SUV. Combined with an innovative

engine, the SQ5 boasts an impressive design and unique exterior elements such as a distinct Singleframe

Grill, and Aluminum optic side mirror housing to complement the Black Exterior.







This 2018 SQ5 comes fully optioned in with the Audi S Sport Package, and Fine Nappa Leather package.

These packages include a beautiful Black Nappa Leather interior with diamond stitching, Audi S Sport

emblems, ambient light package, and a sunroof.







Of course, we cannot forget about passenger and driver comfort, this 2018 SQ5 comes equipped with

plenty of modern amenities such as Keyless Start, Audi Advanced Key, Heated Steering, Paddle Shifters,

Heated Steering, Twelve-way power seats, and 7" infotainment.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 79,537 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Evoq...
 63,949 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 68,529 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory