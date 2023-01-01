$41,231+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi SQ5
3.OT QUATTRO,AWD,354HP,CARBON INT,CAM,NAV,BANG&OLU
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,127 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 AUDI SQ5 TECHNIK | AWD | 3.0 LITER TFSI TWIN SCROLL TURBO V6 | 354HP | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR | S SPORT PACKAGE | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | AUDI PRESAFE SYSTEM | FINE NAPPA LEATHER PACKAGE(DIAMOND STITCHING) | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING | AUDI S STEERING WHEEL | 360 REAR VIEW CAMERA | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF |PADDLE SHIFTER |AUDI CONNECT CARE ASSISTANT | BANG & OLUFSON SURROUND SOUND | AMBIENT LED LIGHT PACKAGE | TWELVE WAY POWER SEATS | SIRIUS XM | 21" WHEEL PACKAGE | KEYLESS START | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Audi brings us an all-new redesigned Twin-Scroll Turbocharged 3.0 Liter V6 354 HP engine that offers
a unique balance of performance and German-inspired confidence to an SUV. Combined with an innovative
engine, the SQ5 boasts an impressive design and unique exterior elements such as a distinct Singleframe
Grill, and Aluminum optic side mirror housing to complement the Black Exterior.
This 2018 SQ5 comes fully optioned in with the Audi S Sport Package, and Fine Nappa Leather package.
These packages include a beautiful Black Nappa Leather interior with diamond stitching, Audi S Sport
emblems, ambient light package, and a sunroof.
Of course, we cannot forget about passenger and driver comfort, this 2018 SQ5 comes equipped with
plenty of modern amenities such as Keyless Start, Audi Advanced Key, Heated Steering, Paddle Shifters,
Heated Steering, Twelve-way power seats, and 7" infotainment.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
