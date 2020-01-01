+ taxes & licensing
2018 AUDI SQ5 | AWD | TECHNIK TRIM | TRIPTRONIC AUTMOATIC GEARBOX | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND | DRIVER ASSIST | 21 INCH WHEELS | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | RED NAPPA LETHER - DIAMOND STITCHING | PUSH START | KEYLESS ENTRY | PARKING SENSORS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE | REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY
Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, Audi Sport upgrades, powerful 354HP Turbocharged engine, and Quattro All Wheel Drive, the 2018 Audi SQ5 has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. Finished in a clean White Exterior and luxurious Red Nappa leather interior with Carbon Fiber trim pieces, and 21" Wheels, this vehicle is sure to turn heads.
Extraordinary comfort and refinement make every drive a luxurious one. Front sport seats wrapped in fine Nappa leather feature beautiful diamond stitching.Performance meets luxury in the Audi SQ5. Open the door to reveal the illuminated S door sill, slip into the supple leather sport seat, allow your hands to wrap around the flat-bottom sport steering wheel and feel the brushed aluminum or optional carbon inlays. Made from the highest quality materials and with the finest workmanship, the Audi SQ5 is truly a special place to be.
This SQ5 comes fitted with Audi virtual cockpit plus, a 12.3 high resolution screen offering crisp, clear graphics and 3 distinct display modes. With Google Maps integration, youll never need to look anywhere else.Audi Navigation System with Voice-Command will be helpful as well as back up Camera and parking sensors will allow to get into tight parking spots with ease. Music lovers will appreciate the Bang and Olufsen Premium Sound System. Your passengers will love the a huge Panoramic Roof, Heated Front and Rear Seats. In addition, You'll get convenient options like Push start, Heated Mirrors, MP3/AUX Input, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Homelink, Xenon Lights, Dual Zone Climate Control, Auto-Leveling Headlights, and Power Tailgate. To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front side curtain airbags, ABS brakes. Remaining Factory Warranty!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
