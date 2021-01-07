Menu
2018 Audi SQ5

89,841 KM

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Audi SQ5

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0T quattro Technik, AWD, NAV, PANO, HEATED

2018 Audi SQ5

3.0T quattro Technik, AWD, NAV, PANO, HEATED

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

89,841KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Rotor Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6470
  • Mileage 89,841 KM

2018 AUDI SQ5 | AWD | TECHNIK TRIM | TRIPTRONIC AUTMOATIC GEARBOX | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND | 21 INCH WHEELS | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | GREY NAPPA LETHER - DIAMOND STITCHING | PUSH START | KEYLESS ENTRY | PARKING SENSORS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, Audi Sport upgrades, powerful 354HP Turbocharged engine, and Quattro All Wheel Drive, the 2018 Audi SQ5 has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. Finished in a clean White Exterior and luxurious Grey Nappa leather interior with Carbon Fiber trim pieces, and 21" Wheels, this vehicle is sure to turn heads.







Extraordinary comfort and refinement make every drive a luxurious one. Front sport seats wrapped in fine Nappa leather feature beautiful diamond stitching.Performance meets luxury in the Audi SQ5. Open the door to reveal the illuminated S door sill, slip into the supple leather sport seat, allow your hands to wrap around the flat-bottom sport steering wheel and feel the brushed aluminum or optional carbon inlays. Made from the highest quality materials and with the finest workmanship, the Audi SQ5 is truly a special place to be.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Apple CarPlay
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
low fuel
low washer fluid
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Heated windshield washer jets
12
one-touch open/close
Wheels: Polished Aluminum
door pockets
engine oil
Front
Intermittent
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Stainless Steel
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Remote CD changer location: glove compartment
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Real time traffic
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Courtesy lights: console
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Alternator: 150 amps
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum
Window trim: aluminum
Roof rails color: aluminum
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Total speakers: 18
Camera system: surround view
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Steering ratio: 15.8
Cupholders: cooled
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Mirror color: aluminum
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Axle ratio: 3.20
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Battery rating: 420 CCA
Grille color: aluminum
Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect
Exhaust: integrated
Navigation app: INRIX Traffic
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Premium brand: Bang & Olufsen
Infotainment screen size: 8.3 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
mast
12V front and rear
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
with washer
Google search
with read function
rear center with cupholders
auto-locking
cooled compartment
independently controlled
quad tip
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Watts: 755

