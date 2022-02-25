Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi TT

38,306 KM

Details Description Features

$85,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$85,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Audi TT

2018 Audi TT

RS 2.5T Quattro, AWD, 400HP, DIAMOND STITCH, NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi TT

RS 2.5T Quattro, AWD, 400HP, DIAMOND STITCH, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8340876
  2. 8340876
  3. 8340876
  4. 8340876
  5. 8340876
  6. 8340876
  7. 8340876
  8. 8340876
  9. 8340876
  10. 8340876
Contact Seller

$85,800

+ taxes & licensing

38,306KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8340876
  • Stock #: PC7933
  • VIN: WUACSAFV9J1902709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Gray Contrast Diamond Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7933
  • Mileage 38,306 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 AUDI TT RS 2.5T QUATTRO | 400HP | QUATTRO | GLACIER WHITE METALLIC | AWD | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | SATELLITE RADIO | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | POWER SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH/USB CONNECTION | PADDLE SHIFTERS | CRUISE CONTROL | DIGITAL COCKPIT | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR | LEATHER AND ALCANTARA SPORT STEERING WHEEL | DIAMOND STITCHED LEATHER | PUSH TO START | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2018 Audi TTRS is the perfect all around sports car, with a potent 400hp coming from a 2.5L Turbocharged motor mated to a a dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. The 5 cylinder comes from the famous Audi racing routes and this time the engine does not disappoint. The TTRS does 0-100KM/H in just 3.6 seconds. With the drive select mode you can adjust how engine and transmission responds to your inputs, how stiff the suspension is, how sharp the steering is and how the Quattro AWD system will deliver the power. In that way you can easily configure your own driving set-up or just switch between the Auto, Dynamic, Comfort, and Individual.







Key features like a Audi Navigation System, Backup Camera. Your passengers will love features like Heated Seats. Other convenient features include Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Satellite Radio, Climate Control, Power Everything, and much more. Safety features like front/side curtain airbags, traction and stability control. Please contact us for a full list of specifications, features, and options.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
low oil pressure
low washer fluid
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Wing
Heated windshield washer jets
12
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Remote CD changer location: glove compartment
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Axle ratio: 3.45
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Front brake width: 1.26
Front brake diameter: 14.6
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Battery: maintenance-free
Tire type: summer performance
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Impact sensor: door unlock
Alternator: 140 amps
Power windows: safety reverse
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Wheel spokes: 5
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Rear brake width: 0.87
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Mirror color: aluminum
Watts: 155
Steering Ratio: 14.6
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
under seat
Battery rating: 330 CCA
Steering wheel trim: Alcantara
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Nissan Rogue Sp...
 108,949 KM
$17,800 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 69,729 KM
$62,800 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 53,314 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory