2018 Audi TT
RS 2.5T Quattro, AWD, 400HP, DIAMOND STITCH, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8340876
- Stock #: PC7933
- VIN: WUACSAFV9J1902709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black w/ Gray Contrast Diamond Stitching
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 38,306 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 AUDI TT RS 2.5T QUATTRO | 400HP | QUATTRO | GLACIER WHITE METALLIC | AWD | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | SATELLITE RADIO | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | POWER SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH/USB CONNECTION | PADDLE SHIFTERS | CRUISE CONTROL | DIGITAL COCKPIT | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR | LEATHER AND ALCANTARA SPORT STEERING WHEEL | DIAMOND STITCHED LEATHER | PUSH TO START | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2018 Audi TTRS is the perfect all around sports car, with a potent 400hp coming from a 2.5L Turbocharged motor mated to a a dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. The 5 cylinder comes from the famous Audi racing routes and this time the engine does not disappoint. The TTRS does 0-100KM/H in just 3.6 seconds. With the drive select mode you can adjust how engine and transmission responds to your inputs, how stiff the suspension is, how sharp the steering is and how the Quattro AWD system will deliver the power. In that way you can easily configure your own driving set-up or just switch between the Auto, Dynamic, Comfort, and Individual.
Key features like a Audi Navigation System, Backup Camera. Your passengers will love features like Heated Seats. Other convenient features include Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Satellite Radio, Climate Control, Power Everything, and much more. Safety features like front/side curtain airbags, traction and stability control. Please contact us for a full list of specifications, features, and options.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
Vehicle Features
