2018 Audi TT
2.0T Quattro Roadster, BLACK OPTIC PKG, LED, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9072847
- Stock #: PC8641
- VIN: TRUT5CFV9J1014791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 15,271 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | ROADSTER | BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE | TURBOCHARGED | 19 AUDI SPORT WHEELS | AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT | ADAPTIVE REAR SPOILER | DUAL EXHAUST OUTLETS | MMI RADIO | AUDI ADVANCED KEY | REARVIEW CAMERA | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | S SPORT SEATS | S SPORT STEERING WHEEL | NAPPA LEATHER | DIAMOND STITCHING | AMBIENT LIGHTING
The beautifully sculpted sheet metal on the 2018 Audi TT isnt just a work of artits a science. Each line carries Audis commitment to bold design, the evolution of an iconic legacy, marking it as a daring presence on the road. Its powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged TFSI 4-cylinder making 220-horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission with Audis proven Quattro all-wheel drive.
This TT Roadster features an Ibis White exterior finish with the Black Optic Package which adds Gloss Black exterior accents and Gloss Black/Machine finish 19 Audi Sport 5-spoke-blade design wheels. The exterior also features a Singleframe Grille, Full LED headlights and taillights, Adaptive Rear Spoiler, Dual Exhaust Outlets and Power-Adjustable, Auto-Dimming, Heated mirrors and a Black convertible top.
Inside, it features a Black Fine Nappa leather interior with Silver contrast diamond stitching, S Sport Seats and Matte Brushed Aluminum interior trim. The interior also features Automatic Climate Control, a Three-spoke multifunction flat bottom Sport Steering Wheel with shift paddles, Ambient LED Lighting and more.
Infotainment and Technology wise, the TT Roadster features an MMI Radio Plus with 9-speakers, Audi Virtual Cockpit, HD Radio technology, SiriusXM compatibility, Dual SD Card Slots, Bluetooth Streaming, Voice Control, Audi Drive Select, Rearview Camera and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
