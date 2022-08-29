Menu
2018 Audi TT

15,271 KM

Details Description Features

$57,800

+ tax & licensing
$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Audi TT

2018 Audi TT

2.0T Quattro Roadster, BLACK OPTIC PKG, LED, CAM

2018 Audi TT

2.0T Quattro Roadster, BLACK OPTIC PKG, LED, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

15,271KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9072847
  • Stock #: PC8641
  • VIN: TRUT5CFV9J1014791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8641
  • Mileage 15,271 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | ROADSTER | BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE | TURBOCHARGED | 19 AUDI SPORT WHEELS | AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT | ADAPTIVE REAR SPOILER | DUAL EXHAUST OUTLETS | MMI RADIO | AUDI ADVANCED KEY | REARVIEW CAMERA | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | S SPORT SEATS | S SPORT STEERING WHEEL | NAPPA LEATHER | DIAMOND STITCHING | AMBIENT LIGHTING







The beautifully sculpted sheet metal on the 2018 Audi TT isnt just a work of artits a science. Each line carries Audis commitment to bold design, the evolution of an iconic legacy, marking it as a daring presence on the road. Its powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged TFSI 4-cylinder making 220-horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission with Audis proven Quattro all-wheel drive.







This TT Roadster features an Ibis White exterior finish with the Black Optic Package which adds Gloss Black exterior accents and Gloss Black/Machine finish 19 Audi Sport 5-spoke-blade design wheels. The exterior also features a Singleframe Grille, Full LED headlights and taillights, Adaptive Rear Spoiler, Dual Exhaust Outlets and Power-Adjustable, Auto-Dimming, Heated mirrors and a Black convertible top.







Inside, it features a Black Fine Nappa leather interior with Silver contrast diamond stitching, S Sport Seats and Matte Brushed Aluminum interior trim. The interior also features Automatic Climate Control, a Three-spoke multifunction flat bottom Sport Steering Wheel with shift paddles, Ambient LED Lighting and more.







Infotainment and Technology wise, the TT Roadster features an MMI Radio Plus with 9-speakers, Audi Virtual Cockpit, HD Radio technology, SiriusXM compatibility, Dual SD Card Slots, Bluetooth Streaming, Voice Control, Audi Drive Select, Rearview Camera and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Tinted Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.44
Rear
Soft Top
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
low oil pressure
low washer fluid
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
12
Convertible roof wind blocker
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Parking sensors: front
Dash trim: leather
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Battery: maintenance-free
Tire type: summer performance
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Impact sensor: door unlock
Front brake diameter: 12.3
Alternator: 140 amps
Power windows: safety reverse
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 155
Steering Ratio: 14.6
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
auto-locking
head protection chambers
under seat
Battery rating: 330 CCA
wing
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Remote CD location: glove compartment
Remote CD: DVD audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

