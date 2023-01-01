Menu
2018 Bentley Bentayga

87,876 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Bentley Bentayga

W12 Signature Edition

2018 Bentley Bentayga

W12 Signature Edition

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,876KM
Used
VIN SJAAC2ZV0JC017095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beluga
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9917
  • Mileage 87,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Heated Windshield
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Active suspension
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat type: 40-60 split bench
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Grille color: chrome
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Tire type: performance
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Rear seat: heated
Rear seat power adjustments: lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Skid plate(s)
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Wheel spokes: 10
Total speakers: 11
Locking differential: rear
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear wiper: with washer
Body side moldings: chrome
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Axle ratio: 2.85
Remote control: audio
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Camera system: surround view
Traffic sign recognition
Bumper detail: front underguard
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Front brake width: 1.5
Window defogger: rear
Spare wheel type: aluminum
Watts: 700
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Pre-collision warning system: visual warning
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Headliner trim: leather
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Hard drive: 60GB
Front brake diameter: 15.8
Rear brake width: 1.5
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Reading lights: front / rear
Door trim: leather / wood
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Front headrests: power adjustable / 2
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Center console trim: leather / wood
Dash trim: leather / wood
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 16
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 16
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / self-leveling
Shift knob trim: chrome / leather
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback
Interior accents: chrome / leather / wood
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Anti-theft system: alarm / glass breakage sensor / vehicle immobilizer

2018 Bentley Bentayga