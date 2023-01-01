$40,800+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 2-Series
M240i XDRIVE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$40,800
- Listing ID: 10010391
- Stock #: PC9275
- VIN: WBA2J7C59JVD60832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 55,706 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW M240I XDRIVE COUPE | 335HP | TURBOCHARGED 3.0L 6-CYLINDER | AWD | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKES | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | VARIABLE SPORT STEERING | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | HIFI SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | WIRELESS SMARTPHONE CHARGING | WIFI HOTSPOT | SPORT HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | XENON LIGHTS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2018 BMW M240i xDrive is powered by a Turbocharged 3.0-litre Inline 6-Cylinder that produces a 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque and is mated to an 8-speed Sport Automatic transmission with Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control with Steering Wheel Controls.
This M240i features a Blue exterior colour, 18" double-spoke BMW wheels and Blue M Sport brake calipers. It's also equipped with the M Aerodynamics Package, Individual High-gloss Satin Chrome trim and Xenon headlights. The interior features Black Dakota leather throughout with Aluminum interior trim. It's also equipped with a Heated, Multifunction, M Sport steering wheel, Heated Sport front seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, HiFi Sound System, and more!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
