2018 BMW 2-Series

55,706 KM

Details Description Features

$40,800

+ tax & licensing
$40,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 BMW 2-Series

2018 BMW 2-Series

M240i XDRIVE

2018 BMW 2-Series

M240i XDRIVE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$40,800

+ taxes & licensing

55,706KM
Used
  • Stock #: PC9275
  • VIN: WBA2J7C59JVD60832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

2018 BMW M240I XDRIVE COUPE | 335HP | TURBOCHARGED 3.0L 6-CYLINDER | AWD | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKES | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | VARIABLE SPORT STEERING | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | HIFI SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | WIRELESS SMARTPHONE CHARGING | WIFI HOTSPOT | SPORT HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | XENON LIGHTS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2018 BMW M240i xDrive is powered by a Turbocharged 3.0-litre Inline 6-Cylinder that produces a 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque and is mated to an 8-speed Sport Automatic transmission with Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control with Steering Wheel Controls.







This M240i features a Blue exterior colour, 18" double-spoke BMW wheels and Blue M Sport brake calipers. It's also equipped with the M Aerodynamics Package, Individual High-gloss Satin Chrome trim and Xenon headlights. The interior features Black Dakota leather throughout with Aluminum interior trim. It's also equipped with a Heated, Multifunction, M Sport steering wheel, Heated Sport front seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, HiFi Sound System, and more!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Battery disconnect

Additional Features

Rear
LEATHER
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Audio system
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 2.81
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Mirror color: accent
Front brake diameter: 13.4
Steering Ratio: 14.6
Rear headrests: foldable
Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
power glass
speed sensitive
12V rear
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

