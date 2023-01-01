2018 BMW 2-Series

$40,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 7 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10010391

10010391 Stock #: PC9275

PC9275 VIN: WBA2J7C59JVD60832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9275

Mileage 55,706 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Battery disconnect Additional Features Rear LEATHER 10 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Vehicle immobilizer Audio system power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Camera system: rearview Total speakers: 7 Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Grille color: black with chrome accents Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.81 Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Mirror color: accent Front brake diameter: 13.4 Steering Ratio: 14.6 Rear headrests: foldable Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in. LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated power glass speed sensitive 12V rear Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

