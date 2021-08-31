2018 BMW 2-Series

$52,800 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 8 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7809327

7809327 Stock #: PC7542

PC7542 VIN: WBA2N1C51JVC28035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7542

Mileage 21,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features Rear 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power 10 Trunk release Rollover Protection System low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets door unlock Convertible roof wind blocker Active suspension Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Audio system power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Convertible rear window: glass Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Camera system: rearview Total speakers: 7 Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Grille color: black with chrome accents Convertible roof: soft top Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.81 Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Mirror color: accent Steering ratio: 14.5 Front brake diameter: 13.4 Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in. LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off height reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated audio security system speed sensitive 12V rear Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

