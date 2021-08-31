Menu
2018 BMW 2-Series

21,800 KM

Details Description Features

$52,800

+ tax & licensing
$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 BMW 2-Series

2018 BMW 2-Series

M240i, 335HP, TURBCHARGED, M POERFORMANCE, NAV,

2018 BMW 2-Series

M240i, 335HP, TURBCHARGED, M POERFORMANCE, NAV,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

21,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7809327
  • Stock #: PC7542
  • VIN: WBA2N1C51JVC28035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7542
  • Mileage 21,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW 240I CONVERTIBLE | 335HP | TURBOCHARGED | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SOFTTOP | STABILITY CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START BUTTON | HARMAN/KARDON | PADDLE SHIFTERS | MEMORY SEATS | POWER SEATS | M PERFORMANCE | ADAPTIVE LED LIGHTS | ALUMINUM CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | BLACK RIMS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Even as the BMW 2 Series hits the midway mark in its current generation, it remains a strong choice among entry-level luxury sport coupes and convertibles. Benefitting from elements pulled from more expensive models in the BMW lineup, the 2 Series boasts plenty of features for the money, strong performance regardless of which engine you choose, and all of the style and refinement expected of any BMW.







The 3.0-liter turbo engine gets the 2 Series up to 60 mph quicker than pretty much all of its rivals. Whether storming onto highways or just commuting, shifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission are quick and smooth. It's an absolute joy to toss the small 2 Series into a series of sharp bends. In Sport Plus mode, the stiffer suspension settings relay all vital information to the driver, and the stability control allows for some thrills.







The 2 Series uses interior components from larger and more expensive models in the BMW lineup. The design and quality of materials are close to identical, and as a result the car exceeds entry-level expectations. The 240i adds 18-inch wheels, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a sunroof (coupe only), sporty exterior flourishes, a rear spoiler, a sport exhaust, an adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes, a universal garage door opener and satellite radio.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
Rollover Protection System
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
door unlock
Convertible roof wind blocker
Active suspension
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Convertible rear window: glass
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Convertible roof: soft top
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 2.81
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Mirror color: accent
Steering ratio: 14.5
Front brake diameter: 13.4
Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
audio security system
speed sensitive
12V rear
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

