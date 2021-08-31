2018 BMW 2-Series

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 240I CONVERTIBLE | 335HP | TURBOCHARGED | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SOFTTOP | STABILITY CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START BUTTON | HARMAN/KARDON | PADDLE SHIFTERS | MEMORY SEATS | POWER SEATS | M PERFORMANCE | ADAPTIVE LED LIGHTS | ALUMINUM CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | BLACK RIMS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Even as the BMW 2 Series hits the midway mark in its current generation, it remains a strong choice among entry-level luxury sport coupes and convertibles. Benefitting from elements pulled from more expensive models in the BMW lineup, the 2 Series boasts plenty of features for the money, strong performance regardless of which engine you choose, and all of the style and refinement expected of any BMW.
The 3.0-liter turbo engine gets the 2 Series up to 60 mph quicker than pretty much all of its rivals. Whether storming onto highways or just commuting, shifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission are quick and smooth. It's an absolute joy to toss the small 2 Series into a series of sharp bends. In Sport Plus mode, the stiffer suspension settings relay all vital information to the driver, and the stability control allows for some thrills.
The 2 Series uses interior components from larger and more expensive models in the BMW lineup. The design and quality of materials are close to identical, and as a result the car exceeds entry-level expectations. The 240i adds 18-inch wheels, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a sunroof (coupe only), sporty exterior flourishes, a rear spoiler, a sport exhaust, an adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes, a universal garage door opener and satellite radio.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
