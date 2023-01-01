Menu
2018 BMW 3 Series

95,441 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Nav

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

95,441KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150584
  • Stock #: 19664
  • VIN: WBA8D9G53JNU69839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Assist
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
AUTO STOP/START
SOS Support System
Dual Zone A./C

