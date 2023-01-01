2018 BMW 3 Series

$29,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 3 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10218270

10218270 Stock #: M35037

M35037 VIN: WBA8D9C59JEM35037

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,300 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Sport Seats Immobilizer Driver Information Centre Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Bench Front Facing Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Heated Front Seats -inc: 3-stage Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 60 L Fuel Tank 90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 2.81 Axle Ratio Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm 9 SPEAKERS Window Grid Diversity Antenna HiFi Sound System 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent On-Board Navigation Streaming Audio 205w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

