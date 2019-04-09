Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 09/04/2019 with an estimated $7446.39 of damage. On which a $7446 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 07/14/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2018 BMW 3 Series

103,307 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

2018 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

103,307KM
Used
VIN WBA8B7C50JA576774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,307 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
Comfort Access
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
360 View Camera
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
SOS Support System

