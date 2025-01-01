Menu
2018 BMW 3 Series

97,462 KM

$22,290

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control

12859028

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,290

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,462KM
VIN WBA8D9G52JNU70304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63596
  • Mileage 97,462 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Seat Memory System, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 63596

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

