2018 BMW 3 Series

330i XDRIVE AWD | M-SPORT PKG | PREMIUM PKG | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | SUNROOF | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | COMFORT ACCESS | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2018 BMW 330i xDrive comes in a beautiful Black Sapphire Metalic exterior finish complimented with sporty Coral Red leather interior. A powerful 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo Engine makes 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque mated to a automatic transmission. M-Sport Package adds exterior M styling accents, 3-Spoke M Sport Steering Wheel (multifunctional) gives the 330i an aggressive look on the road. BMW iDrive Navigation System helps the driver get to locations with ease through voice turn by turn directions. Backup Camera helps in tight parking situations as well as Drivers Assistance Package provides Blindspot Monitors and Lane Departure Assistance and Collision Prevention for extra safety.
Premium/Executive Package equipped enjoy a Power Sunroof, Backup Camera, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, as well as other convenient features include Heated Front Seats, Power/Memory Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, HomeLink, Xenon Adaptive Headlights / Corona headlight-rings/ High-pressure headlight cleaning system, XM Radio, Automatic-dimming interior and exterior mirrors and Automatic Safety Belt Feeders.
