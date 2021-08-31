2018 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 330i XDRIVE | 2.0 LITRE TURBO I4 | 248 HP | AWD | M-SPORT PACKAGE | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | SUNROOF | HEATED SPORTS SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKING FUNC. | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY PREPARATION | M AERODYNAMICS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 BMW 330's turbocharged engines are typically overachievers, and the eight-speed automatic is always on point with exquisitely curated shifts. Handling is excellent despite generous suspension travel to improve ride comfort. The 2.0L Turbo I4 engine is capable of 248HP which will be more than enough for all situations. You will also feel safer to drive because of BMW's refined xDrive AWD system. This BMW 3-Series is in Black Exterior Colour with M Sport Aerodynamics and M-Sport Rims. The Interior also gets M-Sport treatment with Sports Seats, M-Sport Steering Wheel all in Black Leather.
BMW has made comfort a top priority lately, and the 3 Series is a case in point. From its absorbent ride to its remarkably quiet interior at highway speeds, it meets luxury buyers' expectations across the board. The 330i's interior offers an attractive yet restrained design and a sensible control layout with familiar BMW ergonomics. The iDrive system is easy to use with straightforward menus, crisp graphics and quick processing.
Four Diverse Driving Modes Include Sport Mode, Sport +, Eco Mode and Comfort Mode giving the user all the capabilities at his finger tips controlled by the Touchpad Integrated System. Enjoy a Power Sunroof, as well as other convenient features include Heated Front Seats plus Power/Memory Seats Dual Zone Climate Control, HomeLink, LED Adaptive Headlights / Corona headlight-rings, XM Radio, Automatic-dimming interior and exterior mirrors.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
