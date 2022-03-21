$39,800+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series
328d xDrive,DIESEL , AWD, M SPORT PKG, NAV ,HEATED
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$39,800
- Listing ID: 8729192
- Stock #: PC8329
- VIN: WBA8F1C51JAE97571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,767 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW 328D XDRIVE | DIESEL | AWD | NAVIGATION | M SPORT PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | LIGHTS PACKAGE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SURROUND VIEW | BACKUP CAMERA | INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR MIRROR PACKAGE | FRONT HEATED SEATS | SPORT SEATS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | SUNROOF | RAIN SENSOR | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | PARK ASSISTANT | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED FOGLIGHTS | LANE CHANGE WARNING | CARPLAY | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2018 BMW 328d xDrive Sedan is featured in beautiful Alpine White exterior colour complimented with a Black Leather interior with Piano black Trim, along with the M Sport Steering wheel. Powered by a potent and efficient Diesel 2.0L Inline-4 Engine which produces 180 Horsepower and 280 lb-ft of Torque you will have all the power with the Diesel efficiency.
This 328d is equipped with Parking Sensors, Heated Seats with power/memory, a power-operated Sunroof, Bluetooth and a USB port, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, remote keyless entry and power windows and door locks, auto-leveling HID headlights and many more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
