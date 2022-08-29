Menu
2018 BMW 3 Series

65,030 KM

Details Description Features

$43,800

+ tax & licensing
$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive, M SPORT, PREMIUM PKG, M SUSPENSION

2018 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive, M SPORT, PREMIUM PKG, M SUSPENSION

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

65,030KM
Used
  VIN: WBA8B7C56JA576245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,030 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | XDRIVE AWD | M SPORT PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | PREMIUM PACKAGE | COLD WEATHER PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR MIRRORS PACKAGE | POWER AND MEMORT SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | CARBON FIBER SPOILER | HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PADDLE SHIFTERS | DYNAMIC CRUISE CONTROL | WIFI HOTSPOT | UPGRADED WHEELS | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED FOG LIGHTS







This 2018 BMW 340i xDrive features a classic Alpine White exterior finish complimented with a Red leather interior with Aluminum Hexagon trim throughout. The 340i has a powerful 3.0-litre Inline-6 TwinTurbo Engine which generates 355 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This 340i is also equipped with the M Aerodynamics package, M Sport Package, Adaptive M Suspension, Aluminum Interior trim and much more.







The M Sport Package adds Aluminum Hexagon trim, Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport Leather Steering Wheel, M Aerodynamic Package, Shadowline exterior trim and more.







The Premium Package adds Comfort Access keyless entry, Moonroof, 4-way Lumbar Support for front seats, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights and more. The Cold Weather Package adds a Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Front and Rear Seats.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Run flat tires
Rear
3
2
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Audio system
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Watts: 600
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Axle ratio: 2.81
Front fog lights: LED
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Steering ratio: 15.1
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 13.4
Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
chrome surround
ADAPTIVE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
12V front
12V rear
Instrument cluster screen size: 2.7 in.
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

