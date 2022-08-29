$43,800+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series
340i xDrive, M SPORT, PREMIUM PKG, M SUSPENSION
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Stock #: PC8789
- VIN: WBA8B7C56JA576245
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,030 KM
CLEAN CARFAX | XDRIVE AWD | M SPORT PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | PREMIUM PACKAGE | COLD WEATHER PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR MIRRORS PACKAGE | POWER AND MEMORT SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | CARBON FIBER SPOILER | HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PADDLE SHIFTERS | DYNAMIC CRUISE CONTROL | WIFI HOTSPOT | UPGRADED WHEELS | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED FOG LIGHTS
This 2018 BMW 340i xDrive features a classic Alpine White exterior finish complimented with a Red leather interior with Aluminum Hexagon trim throughout. The 340i has a powerful 3.0-litre Inline-6 TwinTurbo Engine which generates 355 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This 340i is also equipped with the M Aerodynamics package, M Sport Package, Adaptive M Suspension, Aluminum Interior trim and much more.
The M Sport Package adds Aluminum Hexagon trim, Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport Leather Steering Wheel, M Aerodynamic Package, Shadowline exterior trim and more.
The Premium Package adds Comfort Access keyless entry, Moonroof, 4-way Lumbar Support for front seats, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights and more. The Cold Weather Package adds a Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Front and Rear Seats.
