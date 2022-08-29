2018 BMW 3 Series

$43,800 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 0 3 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9207451

9207451 Stock #: PC8789

PC8789 VIN: WBA8B7C56JA576245

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8789

Mileage 65,030 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Run flat tires Additional Features Rear 3 2 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip one-touch open/close door unlock integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Vehicle immobilizer Audio system power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Front struts: MacPherson Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Interior accents: woodgrain Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Watts: 600 Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Door sill trim: scuff plate Axle ratio: 2.81 Front fog lights: LED Multi-function remote: panic alarm Steering ratio: 15.1 variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Front brake diameter: 13.4 Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in. LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status chrome surround ADAPTIVE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass 12V front 12V rear Instrument cluster screen size: 2.7 in. Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

