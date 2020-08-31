2018 BMW 4 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Trip Computer Comfort Climate Control HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power 10 SURROUND SOUND Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock engine oil Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Audio system power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Front seat type: sport Front struts: MacPherson Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Premium brand: harman/kardon Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Rolling code security: remote Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Watts: 600 Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Courtesy lights: console Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.81 Front fog lights: LED variable intermittent Battery disconnect Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Center console trim: leatherette Front brake diameter: 13.4 Power activated trunk/hatch: sensor-activated Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in. Smart device app function: maintenance status ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Instrument cluster screen size: 8.8 in. Cargo area floor mat: carpet iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining mast simulated wood 12V front and rear maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass audio security system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.