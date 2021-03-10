Menu
2018 BMW 4 Series

62,824 KM

Details Description Features

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 BMW 4 Series

2018 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive, MSPORT, HEATED, NAV, CAM, PREM AUDI

2018 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive, MSPORT, HEATED, NAV, CAM, PREM AUDI

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

62,824KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6806192
  • Stock #: PC6721
  • VIN: WBA4W9C56JAC09279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Coral Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6721
  • Mileage 62,824 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW 440I XDRIVE | AWD | M-SPORT | ADAPTIV M SUSPENSION | BACK UP CAMERA | SUNROOF | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKING FUNC. | M-SPORT STEERING WHEEL | M AERODYNAMICS | HEAD UP DISPLAY | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | PARK DISTANCE SENSORS | COMFORT ACCESS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2018 BMW 4 Series has a sleek exterior promises driving excitement. The 440xi's engine gets an even more exciting with its 3.0L Twin Turbo Inline 6 Cylinder Engine. You will feel even more in tune with the car because of excellent 6-Speed Manual Gearbox. All that power is delivered to all wheels with BMW's xDrive AWD system. With this AWD system you will be able to tackle even less favourable road conditions. Either way, the refinement is hard to top. When the road bends, the 440xi is marvelously balanced, immediately instilling driver confidence with its firmly planted feel.







The Adaptiv M Suspension will allow you to choose from different suspension stiffness settings that you will help you find the right driving set up for whatever your need is. The M-Sport package adds a more aggressive M-Aerodynamics Exterior as well as M Sport steering wheel and Sports Seats. This 4-Series comes in a clean White exterior and Red Leather Interior.







Interior Features include Navigation, Backup Camera , Parking Sensors, Comfort Access and much more. This specific example comes in a bold Blue Exterior, and contrasting Black Leather Interior.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Climate Control
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
10
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Rolling code security: remote
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Watts: 600
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Courtesy lights: console
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 2.81
Front fog lights: LED
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
Front brake diameter: 13.4
Power activated trunk/hatch: sensor-activated
Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Instrument cluster screen size: 8.8 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
mast
simulated wood
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
audio security system
12V front
12V rear
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

