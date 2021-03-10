+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2018 BMW 440I XDRIVE | AWD | M-SPORT | ADAPTIV M SUSPENSION | BACK UP CAMERA | SUNROOF | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKING FUNC. | M-SPORT STEERING WHEEL | M AERODYNAMICS | HEAD UP DISPLAY | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | PARK DISTANCE SENSORS | COMFORT ACCESS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2018 BMW 4 Series has a sleek exterior promises driving excitement. The 440xi's engine gets an even more exciting with its 3.0L Twin Turbo Inline 6 Cylinder Engine. You will feel even more in tune with the car because of excellent 6-Speed Manual Gearbox. All that power is delivered to all wheels with BMW's xDrive AWD system. With this AWD system you will be able to tackle even less favourable road conditions. Either way, the refinement is hard to top. When the road bends, the 440xi is marvelously balanced, immediately instilling driver confidence with its firmly planted feel.
The Adaptiv M Suspension will allow you to choose from different suspension stiffness settings that you will help you find the right driving set up for whatever your need is. The M-Sport package adds a more aggressive M-Aerodynamics Exterior as well as M Sport steering wheel and Sports Seats. This 4-Series comes in a clean White exterior and Red Leather Interior.
Interior Features include Navigation, Backup Camera , Parking Sensors, Comfort Access and much more. This specific example comes in a bold Blue Exterior, and contrasting Black Leather Interior.
