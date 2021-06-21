2018 BMW 4 Series

$61,800 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 8 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7455929

7455929 Stock #: PC7182

PC7182 VIN: WBA4Z7C58JED47832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Nutmeg

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7182

Mileage 45,826 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Additional Features Rear 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power 10 SURROUND SOUND Trunk release Rollover Protection System low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Run flat tires door unlock Convertible roof wind blocker Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Audio system power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Dash trim: leather Convertible rear window: glass Front struts: MacPherson Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Convertible roof: power retractable hard top Premium brand: harman/kardon Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Rolling code security: remote Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Courtesy lights: console Power windows: safety reverse Easy entry: manual driver seat Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.81 Front fog lights: LED variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Front brake diameter: 13.4 Power activated trunk/hatch: sensor-activated Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in. LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Instrument cluster screen size: 8.8 in. Cargo area floor mat: carpet iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off height reclining mast simulated wood maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt audio security system 12V front 12V rear manual passenger seat Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

