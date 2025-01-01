$38,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 5 Series
M550i xDrive w/ Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,236KM
VIN WBAJB9C51JB287314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 81097
- Mileage 87,236 KM
Vehicle Description
Integrated Garage Door Opener, USB Input, Push Button Start and more!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2018 BMW 5 Series