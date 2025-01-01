2018 BMW 5 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
Integrated Garage Door Opener, USB Input, Push Button Start and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Wireless Charging<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Sunroof<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Premium Sound System<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>360 Camera<br>Heads Up Display<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Front View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 81097

2018 BMW 5 Series

87,236 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW 5 Series

M550i xDrive w/ Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Watch This Vehicle
13314725

2018 BMW 5 Series

M550i xDrive w/ Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 13314725
  2. 13314725
  3. 13314725
  4. 13314725
  5. 13314725
  6. 13314725
  7. 13314725
  8. 13314725
  9. 13314725
  10. 13314725
  11. 13314725
  12. 13314725
  13. 13314725
  14. 13314725
  15. 13314725
  16. 13314725
  17. 13314725
  18. 13314725
  19. 13314725
  20. 13314725
  21. 13314725
  22. 13314725
  23. 13314725
  24. 13314725
  25. 13314725
  26. 13314725
  27. 13314725
  28. 13314725
  29. 13314725
  30. 13314725
  31. 13314725
  32. 13314725
  33. 13314725
  34. 13314725
  35. 13314725
  36. 13314725
  37. 13314725
  38. 13314725
  39. 13314725
  40. 13314725
  41. 13314725
  42. 13314725
  43. 13314725
  44. 13314725
  45. 13314725
  46. 13314725
  47. 13314725
  48. 13314725
  49. 13314725
  50. 13314725
  51. 13314725
  52. 13314725
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,236KM
VIN WBAJB9C51JB287314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 81097
  • Mileage 87,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Integrated Garage Door Opener, USB Input, Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
USB Input
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
12V Outlet
Wireless Charging
Lane Departure Warning
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Apple CarPlay
Auto Stop/Start
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Heads Up Display
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 81097

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Volvo S60 B5 Ultimate Dark Theme w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Volvo S60 B5 Ultimate Dark Theme w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 27,547 KM $45,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD w/ Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD w/ Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 50,336 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE "Canada Value Package" w/ Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 118,575 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 BMW 5 Series