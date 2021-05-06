+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW M550i XDRIVE | AWD | 456 HP V8 | DRIVING ASSISTANT PLUS | EXECUTIVE PACKAGE I | FULL MERINO LEATHER | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SUNROOF | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | NAVIGATION | FRONT MASSAGE SEATS | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | M-SPORT BRAKES | EMERGENCY WHEEL | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | COMFORT SEATS | 4-ZONE AIR CONDITIONING | AMBIEN LIGHT | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHT | HEAD UP DISPLAY | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CONNECTED SERVIES | APPLE CARPLAY | WIFI HOTSPOT | M-AERODYNAMICS PKG | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 BMW 5 Series is just another high quality installment machine widely held as the worlds foremost luxury sports sedan. Its smart, handsome, and more efficient while holding powerful figures and not to mention absolutely overflowing with next-level feature content and tech. This 5-Series is in beautiful Black exterior which looks great with the Silver M-Sport rims and the Blue brake calippers. The exterior looks have been enhanced with the M-Aerodynamics. The Interiror is in Full Merino Black Leather and the Ambient Lighting makes the interior pop.
The 550i powered by the turbochraged 4.4-liter V8 rated at 456 horsepower mated to a smooth shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This model was released for peope who want the a slight more tame version of M5 model. Peak torque is available from just 1800 rpm. Even though the car weighs 4414 lbs, the 0-60mph acceleartion is listed as just 3.8 seconds while with the help of M-Sport Brakes the 70-0mph distance is listed at just 151 feet. All these number show that this M550i is just as fast and dynamically capable as the previous generation M5 model.
The Drivers seats are not only Heated and Vented but also offer massage function. The Driving assistance plus package offers Active Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Frontal Collision Warning, Cross Traffic Alert, Active Crusie Control with Stop & Go, Active Lane Keeping Assistant.
Your passengers will enjoy Heated Seats with power/memory, power operated Sunroof. Bluetooth and a USB port. SiriusXM Satellite Radio. An auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, remote keyless entry and power windows and door locks. auto-leveling HID headlights with LED corona rings and halogen fog lights.
