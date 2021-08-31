+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 530e X-DRIVE iPerformance | PLUGIN HYBRID | AWD | M-SPORT PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANT | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | SPORTS SEATS | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | BLUETOOTH | PARKING SENSORS | SUNROOF | LEATHER | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2018 BMW 5 Series is the latest installment of a machine widely held as the worlds foremost luxury sports Plugin Hybrid sedan. This time, its smarter, more handsome, lighter, and more efficient not to mention absolutely overflowing with next-level feature content and tech. The 2018 530e Plugin Hybrid powered by the turbo 2.0-liter 4-Cylinder Engine with a 95HP Electric Motor powered by a 8.2KW/H battery, this beautiful plugin hybrid can produce 248 Horsepowers. On top of that this BMW has the xDrive AWD system, that will ensure that you have best the traction even in the worse conditions. This 5-Series comes in Beautiful White Exterior and Black Leather Interior. The Exterior is further enhanced with M-SPORT Package that gives this luxury sedan a more aggressive and sporty look. The Interior also has Sports Seats and M-Sport Steering wheel as well as Ambient Lighting.
The car does not only look great aesthetically, it also comes with different technologies. Active Park Distance Control, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Assist, and many more. For colder winter days the car has Heated Steering Wheel and Front Heated Seats. The BMW iDrive system will allow you to access Navigation as well as connect to Apple CarPlay.
Your passengers will enjoy Heated Seats with power/memory, power operated Sunroof. Bluetooth and a USB port. SiriusXM Satellite Radio. An auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic climate control, remote keyless entry and power windows and door locks.
