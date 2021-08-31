2018 BMW 5 Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW M550i XDRIVE | 4.4 LITRE TWIN TURBO V8 | 456 HP | AWD | M PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKES | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSIONS | SHADOWLINE EXTERIOR TRIM | WOOD GRAIN TRIM | BUCKET SEATS | MASSAGE SEATS | CERAMIC CONTROL ELEMENTS | DRIVING ASSISTANT PLUS | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | NAVIGATION PROFESSIONAL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 360 CAM | PARKING SENSORS | 16 SPEAKER HARDMON KARDON | WIFI HOTSPOT | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 BMW M550i is just another high quality installment machine widely held as the worlds foremost luxury sports sedan. Its smart, handsome, and more efficient while holding powerful figures and not to mention absolutely overflowing with next-level feature content and tech. This M550i is in a Brilliant White exterior which looks great with the Silver M-Sport rims and the Blue brake calipers. The exterior looks have been enhanced with the M-Aerodynamics and all the usual chrome trim around doors. The Interior is in BMW Exclusive Mocha Brown.
The M550i powered by the turbocharged 4.4-liter TWIN TURBO V8 rated at 456 horsepower mated to a smooth shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission that pushes 180 Lb FT of torque. This model was released for people who want the a slight more tame version of M5 model. Peak torque is available from just 1800 rpm. The 0-60mph acceleration is listed as just 3.8 seconds while with the help of M-Sport Brakes the 70-0mph distance is listed at just 151 feet. All these number show that this M550i is just as fast and dynamically capable as the previous generation M5 model.
The Front Bucket Seats are not only Heated and Vented but also offer massage function. The Driving assistance plus package offers Active Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Frontal Collision Warning, Cross Traffic Alert, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Active Lane Keeping Assistant. The car also comes with the Display Key that offers to have Remote start of the car and set the Climate and see the range of the car and next service.
Your passengers will enjoy Heated Seats with power/memory, power operated Sunroof. Bluetooth and a USB port. SiriusXM Satellite Radio. An auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic climate control, remote keyless entry and power windows and door locks. auto-leveling HID headlights with LED corona rings.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4