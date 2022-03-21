$55,800+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 5 Series
M550i xDrive, PREMIUM PKG, HUD, NAV, HARMAN KARDON
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8928658
- Stock #: PC8510
- VIN: WBAJB9C59JB287304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,678 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW M550I XDRIVE | M PERFORMANCE TWINPOWER TURBO 4.4L V8 | 455HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | STEPTRONIC SPORT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKES | M SPORT EXHAUST | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | HEATED VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | SUNROOF | DRIVING ASSISTANT PLUS | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY CALL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | WIRELESS CHARGING | WIFI HOTSPOT | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 BMW M550i xDrive is another high-quality installment machine widely held as the world's foremost luxury sports sedan. Its smart, handsome, and more efficient while holding powerful figures and not to mention absolutely overflowing with next-level feature content and tech.
This M550i features a Dark Graphite Metallic exterior which looks great with the 20-inch Style 668M wheels and the blue M Sport brake calipers. The exterior looks have been enhanced with the M Aerodynamics Package and all the exterior trim features an Individual Satin Chrome finish. The Interior features Black Exclusive Nappa leather throughout and is enhanced with Ambient Lighting, a Glass Roof, Sunblinds, Heated and Ventilated seats, Grey Oplar Wood Grain trim, Navigation, Head-Up Display, an M Sport Multifunction Steering Wheel and much more.
The M550i is powered by the turbocharged 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 rated at 455-horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This model was released for people who want a slightly tamer version of the M5 model. Peak torque is available from just 1800 rpm. Even though the car weighs 4414 lbs, the 0-100 km/h acceleration is listed at just 3.8 seconds. This data show that this M550i is just as fast and dynamically capable as the previous-generation M5 model.
The Driving Assistance Package offers a Head-Up Display, Parking Assistant, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera and more.
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate.
Vehicle Features
