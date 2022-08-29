2018 BMW 5 Series

$55,800 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 7 0 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9051169

9051169 Stock #: PC8623

PC8623 VIN: WBAJB9C5XJB287070

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8623

Mileage 91,708 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Run flat tires Additional Features Rear 20 2 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer Audio system power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Easy entry: power steering wheel Memorized settings: 2 driver Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Premium brand: harman/kardon Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Watts: 600 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Digital Sound Processing Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Steering ratio: 16.3 Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Hard drive: 20GB Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Axle ratio: 2.81 Center console trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Mirror color: accent Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in. chrome surround ADAPTIVE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Instrument cluster screen size: 8.8 in. Cargo area floor mat: carpet Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast rear folding maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive Google search self-leveling vehicle location 12V rear Twitter Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated

