2018 BMW M2

54,328 KM

Details

$55,800

+ tax & licensing
$55,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 BMW M2

2018 BMW M2

365HP, MANUAL, NAV, CAM, CARBON

2018 BMW M2

365HP, MANUAL, NAV, CAM, CARBON

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$55,800

+ taxes & licensing

54,328KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9264148
  Stock #: PC8850
  VIN: WBS1J5C51JVD37024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Blue Highlight
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8850
  • Mileage 54,328 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW M2 | RWD | 365HP | MANUAL | NAVIGATION | DRIVING ASSISTANT | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | BACKUP CAMERA | MIRRORS PACKAGE | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | SMOKERS PACKAGE | LUMBAR SUPPORT | SPORTS SEATS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | STORAGE COMPARTMENT PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | ADAPTIVE LED LIGHTS | LIGHTS PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The M2 is powered by a 3.0 Litre Turbocharged Inline 6 Cylinder that produces 365HP and 465Nm of torque to its rear wheels which will propel the car from 0 100 km/h in a mere 4.2 seconds.







The 2018 BMW M2 featured a series of upgrades over the previous models including the upgraded with Harmon Kardon Surround Sound, iDrive system with an 8.8-inch Navigation Professional infotainment system, hexagonal adaptive LED lights, a new driver instrument display with M-specific content, a whopping 300km/h speedometer and 7000rpm redline.







This beautiful M2 features an Alpine White exterior with carbon fiber mirrors, rear trunk spoiler and rear diffuser. A contrasty look that means business. The Black Style 437M wheels with machined face and Blue M calipers only add on to the mean aura this car presents. The interior doesnt hold anything back, the upholstery is wrapped in a premium Black Dakota leather with Blue highlight stitching and carbon fiber trim throughout.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
Carpet
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
door unlock
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Interior accents: carbon fiber
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Hard drive: 20GB
Watts: 360
Headlights: LED
Steering ratio: 15
Axle ratio: 3.46
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Infotainment screen size: 8.8 in.
ADAPTIVE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
foldable
Rear brake diameter: 14.5
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
speed sensitive
auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Center console trim: carbon fiber
Dash trim: carbon fiber

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

