2018 BMW M2
365HP, MANUAL, NAV, CAM, CARBON
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black w/ Blue Highlight
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 54,328 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW M2 | RWD | 365HP | MANUAL | NAVIGATION | DRIVING ASSISTANT | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | BACKUP CAMERA | MIRRORS PACKAGE | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | SMOKERS PACKAGE | LUMBAR SUPPORT | SPORTS SEATS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | STORAGE COMPARTMENT PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | ADAPTIVE LED LIGHTS | LIGHTS PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The M2 is powered by a 3.0 Litre Turbocharged Inline 6 Cylinder that produces 365HP and 465Nm of torque to its rear wheels which will propel the car from 0 100 km/h in a mere 4.2 seconds.
The 2018 BMW M2 featured a series of upgrades over the previous models including the upgraded with Harmon Kardon Surround Sound, iDrive system with an 8.8-inch Navigation Professional infotainment system, hexagonal adaptive LED lights, a new driver instrument display with M-specific content, a whopping 300km/h speedometer and 7000rpm redline.
This beautiful M2 features an Alpine White exterior with carbon fiber mirrors, rear trunk spoiler and rear diffuser. A contrasty look that means business. The Black Style 437M wheels with machined face and Blue M calipers only add on to the mean aura this car presents. The interior doesnt hold anything back, the upholstery is wrapped in a premium Black Dakota leather with Blue highlight stitching and carbon fiber trim throughout.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.
Vehicle Features
