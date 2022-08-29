2018 BMW M2

$55,800 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 3 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9264148

9264148 Stock #: PC8850

PC8850 VIN: WBS1J5C51JVD37024

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black w/ Blue Highlight

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC8850

Mileage 54,328 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear Carpet 2 LEATHER Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip door unlock integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Vehicle immobilizer range Audio system power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Front brake diameter: 15.0 Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Interior accents: carbon fiber Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Hard drive: 20GB Watts: 360 Headlights: LED Steering ratio: 15 Axle ratio: 3.46 Multi-function remote: panic alarm variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status Infotainment screen size: 8.8 in. ADAPTIVE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming foldable Rear brake diameter: 14.5 iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off height reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated voice operated speed sensitive auto-locking Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic Center console trim: carbon fiber Dash trim: carbon fiber

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.