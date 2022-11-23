2018 BMW M2

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,990 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 1 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9341479

9341479 Stock #: 14535

14535 VIN: WBS1J5C52JVE51825

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 14535

Mileage 24,178 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety BACKUP CAMERA Rear Parking Sensors Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Exterior rain sensing windshield wipers Mechanical Push-Button Start Additional Features Navigation Harman Kardon Drivers Seat Memory Power Front Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.