2018 BMW M2

24,178 KM

$58,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

DCT Automatic W/ Navi, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, DCT

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • VIN: WBS1J5C52JVE51825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
rain sensing windshield wipers
Push-Button Start
Navigation
Harman Kardon
Drivers Seat Memory
Power Front Seat Adjustment

